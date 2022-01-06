Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter is coming for us hard today. Be ready to stay off the roads as much as possible once this system moves in.

Today and Tonight

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the entire region today. That is all of our counties in all four states. The Eastern Kentucky counties go through late tonight and some of the others last until Friday morning.

We’ll start the day dry, but mid to late morning, the snow will start to fall in the western counties. It should reach the Lake Cumberland and I-75 corridor first between 9 a.m. and noon, the central counties between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the eastern counties between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Below is a map to help you figure out when it will be in your area.

Here is a map to show you when the snow will arrive in your area on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. (WYMT)

Based on the overnight data, we have adjusted our snowfall map for what we believe will be the final time. Our entire region is expecting several inches of snow, which the higher elevations and some of those that get caught in heavier bands expecting a little more in spots.

The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations. Regardless, everyone should see snow on the ground by Thursday night. (WYMT)

We could see snowfall rates get close to or exceed 1″ per hour at times. Our friends at NWS Jackson believe the best chance for this will be between 1 and 7 p.m. Once the snow starts in your area, you will have about one hour before you start to see travel impacts. Road conditions will likely go downhill quickly.

Once the snow wraps up early this evening, temperatures will drop quickly. While we should get to right around freezing early, we will drop well into the teens overnight. Some spots could even make it into the single digits. When you factor in the wind chill, it could feel like close to zero at times. Since our temperatures should stay cold all day and night, we expect this to be a powdery type snow, not a heavy wet one. Power outages shouldn’t be a major issue, but be ready just in case.

Extended Forecast

While the snow will be done by Friday, road conditions will not improve much in the morning. Be ready to stay at home until road crews have time to do their work. Morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon, but temperatures will stay in the 20s all day long. Depending on how much snow melts on Friday during the day, we could see temperatures drop to near the single digits again on Friday night. It will be a cold couple of days for sure.

The weekend brings some warmth and swings the moisture to the soggy side for Sunday. Look for sunny skies and highs back in the 40s on Saturday. Clouds and rain chances will start to move in on Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday. If we get all of the snow we’re expecting and some rain on top of that melting, flooding will likely become an issue for some late this weekend and early next week. More on that as we get closer.

