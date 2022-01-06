'Victor made an impact': Martin County Judge-Executive remembered for life of dedication -...

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Victor Slone is remembered as a man dedicated to the family, community, and region he loved.

As a public servant for nearly 20 years, with a background in teaching, coaching, and making connections, the then-magistrate stepped in as interim Martin County Judge-Executive last year to fill a need. With a focus on economic development through infrastructure and tourism, Slone helped fuel many projects as he worked to move the area toward a brighter future.

“Victor’s optimism was so contagious. You just couldn’t help but get on board with something that he believed in,” said Deputy Judge-Executive Colby Kirk.

In December, Slone announced he would not be seeking election into the seat, saying a cancer he battled two years ago had returned.

“Victor was an eternal optimist,” said Kirk. “Even as Victor’s health started to decline, he was a hard worker until the very end. There were days when he may not be able to come into the office, but he was still working at home. And there were even times when it was hard for him to lift his head, but he would be on Facetime with our road foreman, out looking at a road or a drain pipe issue. And he really cared about his job and Martin County and its people— right up until the last.”

Slone died Sunday, leaving a family and community full of people who say the purpose and leadership he showed were his true gifts, met only by the love and compassion he shared with everyone he encountered.

“It’s very much a huge loss to our county. He’s always been an advocate for our people and for our county and his work here,” said pastor Dwayne Mills. “We honor him by the way that we have learned things from him and can live those out. And that is simply being to love our community to serve our community and to leave a legacy.”

Now, though Slone will no longer be at the helm, Kirk said he wants to see the plans he had come to life- fueled by the legacy he leaves behind.

“Victor made an impact. We’ve had calls in this office from groups across the state that worked with victor that knew him and he brought a smile to people’s faces from here, to Frankfort, to the other end of the state,” said Kirk. “Victor would be mad at us if we let up now, so we’re going to do our part to carry out his vision to fruition for the future of Martin County.”

