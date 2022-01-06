Advertisement

UK wideout Wan’Dale Robinson announces NFL Draft decision

Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.
Wan'Dale Robinson during the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.(SEC Media Portal)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Standout Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has made his decision on whether or not to enter the NFL Draft.

In a video tweeted Wednesday evening, Robinson announced his intention to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson finished the season with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 12.4 catches per game. He also rushed seven times for 111 yards.

Robinson’s junior season was his only one at Kentucky, with the Frankfort-native spending his first two collegiate years at Nebraska.

