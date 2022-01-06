Advertisement

Snow piling up in Laurel County

By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For most of Thursday afternoon, Laurel County saw almost nonstop snow.

Roads were scarce and the few people that were driving through downtown London were taking it very slow.

“Winter has made it to the bluegrass, people like to do stuff and go places and we can have all the warning we want but when it hits, yeah, that first shock and shock factor and people who don’t know how to drive in it, may lose their mind and wreck,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State police. “Because they were going too fast.”

Local authorities said they have already worked several crashes. They said people should not try to drive because, in addition to roads being slick, visibility is also very low.

