Snow expected to cause dangerous road conditions in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow started to fall in Harlan County around 1 p.m. Thursday.

County officials and road crews began working together early Thursday morning to prepare the roads for the snow.

“This morning we wanted to get out there because its gonna be just a snow and pre-treating of our hills and places on county roads that causes a lot of problems generally in snow events,” Judge Executive, Dan Mosley said. “Harlan County has 11 of Kentucky’s 15 highest peaks so that’s beautiful when people want to hike and stuff like that but when it’s snowing it causes a lot of problems.”

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless it is urgent.

“When there are more people driving on the snow that’s fallen you have more wrecks it packs the snow down it makes it harder to clear the road, so this type of event is more of a complicated one than one where we see it snows overnight and crews are out in the morning or overnight hours clearing,” Mosley said.

The county road crews will be working until sundown and will resume at 6 a.m. State road crews will continue working through the night.

