Severe Weather Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues into our Thursday afternoon as a low pressure system scooting to our south, providing us with plenty of moisture and cold air for snow to work into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

As our low moves away, we’ll continue to see snow showers slowly come to an end tonight, with many spots seeing five to eight inches before all is said and done, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. As the snow moves out late tonight, we’ll continue to see the arctic air move in, with low temperatures overnight dropping into the lower to middle teens with wind chills dipping into the low to middle single digits!

We’ll start out with clouds on our Friday morning, meaning those temperatures will rise rather slowly throughout our Friday morning, and even with some sunshine returning Friday afternoon, we’ll still end up well below freezing, with daytime highs only struggling to get up into the middle 20s. With skies clearing overnight, we’ll once again see temperatures plummet into the middle teens with wind chills in the single digits. If the sun is able to melt any of the snow on the roadway, re-freezing is a major possibility.

Into the Weekend

Luckily, temperatures look to rebound big time as we head into the weekend, with sunshine and southerly winds on Saturday allowing daytime highs to move back up into the middle 40s, which should definitely help melt some of that snow! Clouds will continue to increase during the day, lingering into the night, where we finish in the middle to upper 30s.

A few more showers possible Sunday afternoon as a weak system moves by with highs in the lower to middle 50s, though some cold air is on the way behind the system as temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s for highs as the weather looks to calm down into early next week.

