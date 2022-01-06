Senator Rand Paul talks with WYMT about omicron, other topics

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul sat down with WYMT’s Dakota Makres to talk about a variety of topics.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6th insurrection.

Sen. Paul told WYMT he is a fan of the Capitol Hill police but said he thinks some leaders were not prepared for the size of the attack.

He said those problems are being fixed and addressed. He added there was not a chain of command during the attack.

“I don’t think politicians should be involved in deciding safety, like on a moment to moment basis, they may have to pick who the heads are but when something is happening and there’s needs to be a quick response,” he said. “There needs to be a person, either in the military or in the police, that makes an immediate decision I think that was part of the problem.”

Sen. Paul said he has been home from Washington since Wednesday. He said he wanted to get home before the snowstorms hit.

On the topic of weather, he said he and his wife went to Bowling Green immediately after tornadoes hit Western Kentucky in December. The Paul’s have been working with local charities to help those impacted.

His campaign donated $100,000 to help with rebuilding efforts.

“Pretty amazing outpouring of help for folks, I saw people distributing water, these are all volunteers this isn’t the government these are just people helping their friends and neighbors,” he said. “We saw people from churches in Ohio that came down to help with chainsaws.”

Paul said he plans to return to Dawson Springs during the week of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth continues to break COVID case and positivity rate records.

The senator said the omicron variant is everywhere and almost everyone will get it.

He said treatments are available, like Monoclonal Antibody treatments, but those are becoming harder to find.

Paul added that Remdesivir is a good drug to take early on if you have COVID.

“If you’re getting sick at any age, where you’re having a great deal of congestion and feeling that you’re getting short of breath, don’t wait until day 8 or 10 of this,” he said. “Don’t sit at home thinking there’s no treatment, there are treatments but the sooner you get them the better.”

