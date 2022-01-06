Pike County flood repairs put on hold due to snowfall

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County is still suffering from major damage to roads, homes and utility lines due to major flooding on January 1 that impacted many communities. As snow has crept into the area, the repairs and cleanup efforts have been put on hold temporarily.

“The snow is going to hamper any cleanup efforts by anybody because of the amount of snow we’re supposed to get,” said Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett.

The largest concern is the safety of roadways during these snowstorms. Flooding caused major damage to many roads and the subsequent snowfall has caused any repair efforts to be postponed making scraping and salting of these roadways particularly dangerous for workers.

“Not only is it tough on the folks trying to get out with the roads are damaged and they’re going to be slick,” said Tackett, “but it also makes it hard to clear the snow from those roads too because of the uneven pavement and broken shoulders and what have you.”

Officials say these repairs may take longer than expected, not only because of the snow but because of past damages and flooding as well.

“Repairs are not going to be something that’s quick,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “This is the third disaster declaration for flooding that I’ve signed in the last 10 months.”

Along with dangerous conditions because of the snow, once all of the ice begins to melt, there is also a possibility of more flooding in the future due to warming temperatures and rain chances later in the week.

“Even if we get snow and we get that type of amount,” said Pike County Emergency Management Deputy Director Nee Jackson. “If we get those warm temperatures on Sunday with that much rain, there is a major potential for flooding again, so just keep that in consideration as well.”

Tackett said the best way to be aware of surrounding emergencies in Pike County is to sign up for the Rave 911 system to receive emergency alerts via text, email, or phone call.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.