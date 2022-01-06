Perry County Maintenance Garage to working all night clearing and salting roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During severe winter weather, maintenance crews like the Perry County Maintenance Garage are working tirelessly to ensure the roads are cleared and salted.

Freddy Grigsby, Purchasing Agent at the Perry County Maintenance Garage said crew members will be clearing roads all night. He estimates his crew will use more than a hundred tons of salt by the end of the day.

Even though they will be covering as many roads as they can, Grigsby recommended that everyone should avoid traveling this evening, especially if you live near narrow side roads.

“Anybody who could possibly stay home, who doesn’t have to leave, I would recommend that,” said Grigsby. “There’s just no good way to get in and out. If you could stay home, that would be good.”

He added that if an emergency takes place and you must leave your home, it is best to contact the Perry County Maintenance Garage or the police department to assist you.

