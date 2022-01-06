Advertisement

Part of I-75 shut down in Lexington due to ice

By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - WYMT’s news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a part of I-75 in Lexington has been shut down due to winter weather conditions.

We’re told the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile-marker 102 were shut down after officials received reports of ice on the road.

There have been several reported accidents so far.

This story will be updated.

