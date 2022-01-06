Part of I-75 shut down in Lexington due to ice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - WYMT’s news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that a part of I-75 in Lexington has been shut down due to winter weather conditions.

We’re told the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile-marker 102 were shut down after officials received reports of ice on the road.

There have been several reported accidents so far.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.