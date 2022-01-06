Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe named to Wooden Award Top 25 Watchlist

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe’s stellar season continues with some more national attention.

Tshiebwe has been named to the Wooden Award Top 25 Watchlist. The award is given to the the nation’s best college basketball player.

Tshiebwe currently leads the nation in rebounding with 15.1 per game and among the leaders in double-doubles with 10.

