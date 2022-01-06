Laurel County man arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after causing a disturbance in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies were called to an “out-of-control subject” at a business off Highway 490 just north of London.

The person was dancing and yelling, according to reports.

When deputies arrived, 28-year-old Charles William Chamberlain was found inside the business.

An investigation found Chamberlain to be under the influence, and he was arrested.

Upon arrest, Chamberlain told deputies that his one-year-old daughter was in a car outside.

Deputies found the child alone in the back of the car strapped in a car seat.

According to police, the car was running and keys were left inside.

Officers learned the child had been left outside for more than an hour.

Chamberlain was charged with public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Social services was notified to help with placing the child.

