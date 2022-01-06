Advertisement

‘I would have drowned’: Kentucky Power Lineman saves woman from sinking car

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Line Mechanic is being hailed a hero after he saved a woman and her dog from a sinking car in the Kentucky River.

Brian Combs with Kentucky Power said he was driving to the Hazard Service Center when he saw a car in the river.

A Facebook post said the woman drove off the road and over an embankment on Dipsy Doodle Curve.

“I knew there wasn’t time to wait on emergency rescue to arrive, so I grabbed a rope from my vehicle, tied it around my waist and told the others to hold it from the bank,” Combs said.

The woman could not swim, but he was able to pull her, along with her dog, Sugar, back to safety on the bank.

“I would have drowned had Brian not rescued me,” she said.

