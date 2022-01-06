Advertisement

How to prepare for the severe weather

Officials give advice on winter weather prep
Officials give advice on winter weather prep(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a wave of heavy snow moves into Southern and Eastern Kentucky, it is important to be ready to face the cold.

Tony Eversole, the Hazard City Manager, said there are several things people can do to make sure they stay safe.

He said to make sure not to leave faucets running, insulate pipes and keep things warm.

Eversole added it is a good idea to keep a couple gallons of clean water on hand.

He said other city officials feel prepared to face the weather conditions.

If anyone is facing an emergency, you can call city hall.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeing an increase in your power bill? Here’s why
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the entire viewing area Thursday.
Severe Weather Alert Day in effect as next round of snow moves in Thursday
The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for our...
One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains

Latest News

WYMT Snow
Seeing snow in your area? Send us your pictures and videos!
(Buddy Forbes/WYMT)
Flood assessments ongoing as Pike County prepares for snowfall
Gov. Andy Beshear
Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Sen. Rand Paul
Senator Rand Paul talks with WYMT about omicron, other topics