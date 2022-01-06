How to prepare for the severe weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a wave of heavy snow moves into Southern and Eastern Kentucky, it is important to be ready to face the cold.

Tony Eversole, the Hazard City Manager, said there are several things people can do to make sure they stay safe.

He said to make sure not to leave faucets running, insulate pipes and keep things warm.

Eversole added it is a good idea to keep a couple gallons of clean water on hand.

He said other city officials feel prepared to face the weather conditions.

If anyone is facing an emergency, you can call city hall.

