Highway 7 closed in Morgan County due to crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Morgan County will need to avoid Highway 7 near Dyer Branch Road until further notice.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT the road, just south of Wrigley, is closed at milepoint 4.9 due to a crash.

We’re told the road cannot be opened back up until a wrecker arrives to remove the car from the road.

Travel between West Liberty and Sandy Hook is being affected.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and stay off the roads until weather conditions improve.

