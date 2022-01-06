Advertisement

Highway 7 closed in Morgan County due to crash

(MGN/WGEM)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Morgan County will need to avoid Highway 7 near Dyer Branch Road until further notice.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT the road, just south of Wrigley, is closed at milepoint 4.9 due to a crash.

We’re told the road cannot be opened back up until a wrecker arrives to remove the car from the road.

Travel between West Liberty and Sandy Hook is being affected.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and stay off the roads until weather conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The further south and east you are, the better the chances you have for higher accumulations....
Winter storm on the way, several inches of snow likely across the region
Seeing an increase in your power bill? Here’s why
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the entire viewing area Thursday.
Severe Weather Alert Day in effect as next round of snow moves in Thursday
Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
Parts of I-75 shut down through Kentucky due to weather conditions

Latest News

Snow truck
Governor Andy Beshear issues State of Emergency following winter storm
Harlan County Snow
Snow expected to cause dangerous road conditions in Harlan County
Perry County Maintenance Garage to working all night clearing and salting roads
Snow piling up in Laurel County