Governor Andy Beshear issues State of Emergency following winter storm

Snow truck
Snow truck
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency after heavy snow swept through the Commonwealth on Thursday.

The snow is causing travel issues and power outages across the state.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

The Governor asked Kentuckians to visit GOKy.Ky.gov to track hazardous road conditions across the Commonwealth.

