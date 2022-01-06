Advertisement

Flood assessments ongoing as Pike County prepares for snowfall

(Buddy Forbes/WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Pike County gathered Thursday morning for a community update ahead of the expected snowfall.

Judge-Executive Ray Jones gave an update on the county’s flooding situation and emergency management officials discussed preparation for the incoming snow.

As of now, confirmed damages include 12 destroyed homes, around 48 with some sort of damage, and more than 110 structures impacted by flooding county-wide.

Jones also referred to the expected 4-8 inches of snow as a “significant snowfall event.”

Meanwhile, Pike Sheriff Rodney Scott says deputies are focusing on roadway safety and the threat of looters.

Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett says heavy snow combined with warm temperatures and rain will increase the potential for flooding in the next few days.

He says people need to be cautious and be prepared if the region gets the weather that is excepted.

