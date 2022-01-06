Advertisement

All “A” action and more from across the Mountains

Cassidy Rowe goes for a layup against Martin County during the 15th Region All "A" Classic on...
Cassidy Rowe goes for a layup against Martin County during the 15th Region All "A" Classic on Jan. 5, 2022.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The All”A” Tournaments were in full swing Wednesday as action continued. Here are the scores.

BOYS SCORES

Hazard 87, Lee County 67 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Wolfe County 46, Knott Central 43 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Breathitt County 104, Cordia 91 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Magoffin County 62, Rowan County 48

GIRLS SCORES

Breathitt County 67, Cordia 14 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Buckhorn 56, Lee County 39 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Leslie County 78, June Buchanan 36 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Knott Central 66, Owsley County 55 (14th Region All “A” Classic)

Shelby Valley 59, Martin County 36 (15th Region All “A” Classic)

Jenkins 41, Betsy Layne 40 (15th Region All “A” Classic)

Knox Central 74, McCreary Central 23

Rowan County 72, Magoffin County 28

Harlan County 60, Hazard 15

Morgan County 65, West Carter 50

