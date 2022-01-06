All “A” action and more from across the Mountains
(WYMT) - The All”A” Tournaments were in full swing Wednesday as action continued. Here are the scores.
BOYS SCORES
Hazard 87, Lee County 67 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Wolfe County 46, Knott Central 43 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Breathitt County 104, Cordia 91 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Magoffin County 62, Rowan County 48
GIRLS SCORES
Breathitt County 67, Cordia 14 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Buckhorn 56, Lee County 39 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Leslie County 78, June Buchanan 36 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Knott Central 66, Owsley County 55 (14th Region All “A” Classic)
Shelby Valley 59, Martin County 36 (15th Region All “A” Classic)
Jenkins 41, Betsy Layne 40 (15th Region All “A” Classic)
Knox Central 74, McCreary Central 23
Rowan County 72, Magoffin County 28
Harlan County 60, Hazard 15
Morgan County 65, West Carter 50
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.