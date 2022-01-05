Winter Weather Alert Day in effect as next round of snow moves in Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a brief bout with wintry weather earlier this week, Old Man Winter looks to make another visit to the mountains with snow chances coming in for Thursday. As such, we’ve declared a Severe Weather Alert Day for the possibility of accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

One more quiet night expected tonight with clouds continuing to move back in. As winds calm down overnight, we’ll see lows drop back down into the upper 20s as some cold air continues to move back into the region.

We’ll keep clouds around as we start the day on our Thursday as we await a low pressure that looks to move just to our south. Putting the mountains in the perfect spot for some snowfall. Latest total seem to indicate 3 to 6 inches of snow for much of the area, with 5 to 8 inches of snow possible along the Kentucky-Virginia border, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. Highs staying in the 30s will ensure the snow won’t go anywhere for a while once it starts falling during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Snow looks to continue falling through the evening and early overnight hours before winding down early on Friday. This will cause widespread road issues with slick spots possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. With snow on the ground, temperatures drop big time, into the low teens for overnight lows.

Friday and Into the Weekend

Once the snow ends on Friday morning, we’ll have likely a few inches on the ground, which will help modify an already cold airmass to feel even colder. Even as skies clear out, we’ll see highs struggle to make it to near 30°, with many of us likely staying in the upper to middle 20s. Overnight lows Friday night once again fall into the middle and lower teens.

Things turn around quick, however, heading into the weekend as southerly winds bring some milder air back into the region ahead of another chance of rain. We’re back in the middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. Some scattered showers look possible on Sunday with highs near 50°.

The forecast then looks drier as we head into the new work week, but much cooler temperatures look to work in with highs near 40° Monday back in the 20s for Tuesday. The rollercoaster, indeed, continues.

