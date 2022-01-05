Advertisement

Winter Weather Alert Day in effect as next round of snow moves in Thursday

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the entire viewing area Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the entire viewing area Thursday.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a brief bout with wintry weather earlier this week, Old Man Winter looks to make another visit to the mountains with snow chances coming in for Thursday. As such, we’ve declared a Severe Weather Alert Day for the possibility of accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

One more quiet night expected tonight with clouds continuing to move back in. As winds calm down overnight, we’ll see lows drop back down into the upper 20s as some cold air continues to move back into the region.

We’ll keep clouds around as we start the day on our Thursday as we await a low pressure that looks to move just to our south. Putting the mountains in the perfect spot for some snowfall. Latest total seem to indicate 3 to 6 inches of snow for much of the area, with 5 to 8 inches of snow possible along the Kentucky-Virginia border, with locally higher amounts possible in the highest elevations. Highs staying in the 30s will ensure the snow won’t go anywhere for a while once it starts falling during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Snow looks to continue falling through the evening and early overnight hours before winding down early on Friday. This will cause widespread road issues with slick spots possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. With snow on the ground, temperatures drop big time, into the low teens for overnight lows.

Friday and Into the Weekend

Once the snow ends on Friday morning, we’ll have likely a few inches on the ground, which will help modify an already cold airmass to feel even colder. Even as skies clear out, we’ll see highs struggle to make it to near 30°, with many of us likely staying in the upper to middle 20s. Overnight lows Friday night once again fall into the middle and lower teens.

Things turn around quick, however, heading into the weekend as southerly winds bring some milder air back into the region ahead of another chance of rain. We’re back in the middle 40s with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday. Some scattered showers look possible on Sunday with highs near 50°.

The forecast then looks drier as we head into the new work week, but much cooler temperatures look to work in with highs near 40° Monday back in the 20s for Tuesday. The rollercoaster, indeed, continues.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
Kentucky 321 is closed for the next couple of weeks as crews work to remove the rocks that...
Prestonsburg road closed for weeks following massive rockslide
Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you
Gov. Andy Beshear announces record high one-day COVID case count

Latest News

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for our...
One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - January 4, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - January 4, 2022
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Brief break continues before more wintry weather possible
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny and warmer today, more snow chances on the way later this week