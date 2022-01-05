‘She was a truly beautiful person’: Floyd County school celebrates legacy of longtime faculty member

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Dec. 31, 2021, 64-year old Christine Hamilton died at her home in Letcher County after a month-long battle with a terminal, non-COVID related illness.

On Jan. 5, just after the New Year, Betsy Layne Elementary School (BLES) closed its doors for the day to allow time to celebrate the life and legacy of Hamilton, who had worked as a teacher’s aide at the school for 30 years.

“She fought hard, she was diagnosed November 14th, worked up until December 14th, and it took her December 31st,” said BLES Kindergarten Teacher and close friend of Hamilton’s, Lea Bentley. “She worked through it. She fought, she fought.”

Hamilton loved and cherished her coworkers and the children she interacted with. So much so that she had never missed a day of class in her entire 30-year career until her recent illness.

”To describe her, I would say present. She was present, she never missed work, she was always present for the kids,” said Bentley. “She would help them in any way, any child, they didn’t have to be in her classroom.”

Hamilton spent nearly half of her life following her passion and loved the students and staff like her own family.

“Christine was a truly beautiful person, she loved the Lord, she loved her family, and she loved the school,” said BLES School Counselor Mallory Roberts. “She was dedicated to providing for the students here, and she wanted to make sure that they were all loved and cared for as if they were her own.”

She also taught valuable lessons to not only the students in her class but to the staff throughout the school.

“I’ve learned from her that you just have to have an open heart when working with children,” said Roberts. “You have to love them like they’re your own, you have to have grace and patience with them, and you have to show up.”

Roberts and Bentley also said Hamilton’s family as well as much of the BLES staff were still shocked about the sudden nature of her death, but she would be in the hearts and minds of those who knew her forever and would always be a member of the “Bobcat Family”.

