Seeing an increase in your power bill? Here’s why

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky Power spokesperson told WYMT they know many customers are seeing an increase in their power bills.

Cindy Wiseman with Kentucky Power said the company is paying more in fuel costs.

She said this is the fuel they use to power their plants and to gas up their trucks.

Those costs are passed on to their customers, but the company does not make a profit from it, according to Wiseman.

“So if a customer looks at his or her bill on the FAC, that’s a line item on your bill, and you see a big jump from last year, last December, to this December, that’s what it’s about,” said Wiseman.

