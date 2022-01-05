Power crews prep for snow moving into the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow is predicted to make its way into Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

”We’re fortunate to have an in-house meteorologist, along with local forecast, we watch what’s being predicted,” said Kentucky Power spokesperson Cindy Wiseman.

The forecast is calling for several inches of snow, power crews said they are gassing up their trucks now so they can respond if power outages happen.

”In addition if there’s more outages than we can handle with our in-house or contractors,” said Carol Wright, President and CEO of Jackson Energy Cooperative. “We have our neighboring cooperatives that we can call upon for mutual to help in restoration.”

”They have winterized their trucks so they have the equipment that they need to get into the mountainous areas and up hollows and places like that,” said Wiseman.

If the power does go out, Kentucky Power officials said restoration is prioritized to hospitals, some nursing homes and other critical businesses.

”If you live on a circuit that has a thousand customers out, versus a circuit that has 100 customers out, the one with a thousand customers will be addressed first,” Wiseman added.

If you are looking to save money on your power bill as snow nears, make sure your heat pumps are working properly. Officials said space heaters are big energy consumers.

”You know, turn that thermostat down to 72 or lower, put you some warm clothes on,” said Wright. “You can keep yourself warm and that temperature is easily sustainable within a home.”

