One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday looks pretty calm and mild for this time of the year, but some big changes are coming as we head toward the end of the first week of January.

Today and Tonight

A weak disturbance will move through the region today, throwing literal shade at us for most of the day, before it tries to turn from mostly to partly cloudy later this afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds out of the southwest that could gust up to 25 mph or higher at times. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to around 50.

Tonight, the clouds return and temperatures start their drop. We will end up in the mid to upper 20s overnight, even with the cloud cover.

Extended Forecast

Snow lovers, Thursday is your day. It looks like we start off dry, but snow chances rapidly increase as we head into the early afternoon hours. Our current data keeps temperatures at freezing or below, but if that is a degree or two off, we could have a brief period of transition. I think we start and end as snow. Below is our first call for snow and this could change as more data comes in. Our team is pretty confident in these numbers for now, but remember, the plus means there could be some locally higher amounts in those areas. I expect we’ll see some weather alerts later today. Our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage will start at 4 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch starts at noon Thursday and runs through 8 a.m. Friday for the entire region.

Here is our current snowfall forecast for Thursday's event. Remember, locally higher amounts are possible in the counties in pink. (WYMT)

While snow is the major story, the cold wind will make Thursday night and Friday morning feel brutal. Wind chills could make it feel like the single digits at times, so if you absolutely have to travel, go slow and bundle up. Lows Friday morning will be in the teens.

After some morning clouds on Friday, the sun makes another appearance, but air temperatures stay cold. Highs are only expected to get into the mid-20s. Don’t expect a lot of snowmelt, especially in areas that don’t see a lot of sun. That means lows Friday night will dip well into the teens and could approach the single digits for some by Saturday morning.

The forecast for Saturday looks much better with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies.

