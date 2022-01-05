Advertisement

NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says

FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s team says NASCAR has rejected Brown’s sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin “LGBcoin.”

In this case, “LGB” stands for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Last year, that phrase became code for a profane chant targeting President Joe Biden, originating from a viral video clip of Brown giving an interview after winning a race.

Under the sponsorship deal, the LGBcoin.io sponsorship would have been displayed on Brown’s No. 68 car.

Brown announced the deal last week, posting a video of the car on social media.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said in a statement that they followed the standard process and a NASCAR official had approved it.

The Washington Post reports NASCAR made it clear in November that no reference or imagery based on the chant would be allowed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
Kentucky 321 is closed for the next couple of weeks as crews work to remove the rocks that...
Prestonsburg road closed for weeks following massive rockslide
Seeing an increase in your power bill? Here’s why
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for our...
One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens
Generic Coronavirus
Kentucky breaks COVID case record for third day in a row
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned