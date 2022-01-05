Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic Closes due to lack of effect on Omicron variant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin officials released a statement Tuesday afternoon that their COVID-19 Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic will be closing Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Hospital officials say evidence was showing that the monoclonal IV treatment option was not effective on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Officials also say they have exhausted the existing inventory of the monoclonal medications and no doses are available for Emergency Room or Outpatient clinic infusions.

