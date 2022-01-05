LSU prevails in catfight over Kentucky 65-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - A big time conference tilt Tuesday night for the #16 Kentucky Wildcats as they played their first SEC road game in Baton Rouge against the #21 LSU Tigers.

TyTy Washington, Jr. opened the game with a three ball for the Cats, but LSU would control the ensuing four minutes, going on an 8-0 run. Sahvir Wheeler had to be helped off the court roughly four minutes into the game after running into an LSU backcourt screen. The Cats clawed back, however, through the remainder of the half, with Kentucky and LSU exchanging the lead several times in the half’s final minutes. Ultimately, the Tigers would take the lead into the locker room, leading 35-30 at the half.

Jacob Toppin was perfect from the field and the charity stripe in the first half, turning in 13 points during the first half.

Kentucky was quick to pounce early in the second half, rattling off nine quick points to take a four point lead early in the half. Kellan Grady broke into double digits early in the half with two quick threes to extend Kentucky’s lead to eight.

In the midst of a 6-0 LSU run over 4:30 of game time, TyTy Washington had to be helped to the locker room after an apparent lower body injury, though returned to the bench and eventually the game, later in the half. Though, he was playing with a noticeable limp.

Kentucky spent more than five minutes in the middle of the second half without a point, allowing LSU take take the lead back. The two teams would briefly trade the lead before LSU settled on top. Kentucky fought back late in the game, however, cutting the LSU lead to one point with less than 30 seconds remaining, though LSU was able to finish the Cats off 65-60 in a wild sequence.

Davion Mintz lead the Cats in scoring with 16 points, one of three Cats to score in double figures. Oscar Tshiebwe lead the Cats on the boards with 13 rebounds, with TyTy Washington leading the Cats with four assists.

Full stats:

Full stats from the Kentucky vs. LSU game on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (StatBroadcast)

With the loss, the Cats fall to 11-3 and 1-1 in the SEC. They will return to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. That game set for a 6:00 p.m. tip on Saturday, and will be televised on the SEC Network.

