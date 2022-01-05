KYTC faces setbacks with Pike County bridge project after flooding

MCANDREWS, Ky. (WYMT) - District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is facing many challenges with road repair after major flooding on New Year’s Day. Multiple communities in Pike County were hit hard such as Coal Run Village, Sidney, Belfry, John’s Creek, and Pond Creek. KYTC was also in the process of finishing up a bridge that was recently updated on Pond Creek Road (KY 199) but the flooding that impacted the area also impacted the KYTC’s job site.

“The overnight rains accumulated and it was running completely over the roadway,” said KYTC District 12 Highway Inspector Andy Walters.

The project also involved a small detour road that kept travelers from using the unfinished bridge but, after the flooding, a large section of the detour road was washed away and some of the adjacent Pinsonfork Road was also damaged.

“We had the detour roadway in place, so it washed a portion, probably 20-foot section of the detour roadway out,” said Walters. “That’s when we had to put traffic on the main highway, which we already had in place.”

The bridge was nearly finished and only lacked guardrails, but the debris and damage have caused a setback in the KYTC plans for the project.

“We were within a week or so of being out of here and this flood is definitely going to set us back two or three weeks,” said Prime Contractor and Owner of Wright’s Construction Tom Wright.

Because of these setbacks, KYTC is also adding new measures to ensure this type of damage does not occur again.

“State’s gonna add on a little bit of stuff to prevent it from happening again,” said Wright. “They’re going to take some preventive measures to make sure it doesn’t wash out the road again.”

KYTC officials say the project is scheduled to be finished by February. Wright also said the flooding was a bit frustrating, but his crew will continue to press on and finish the job.

