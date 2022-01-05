KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is facing charges following a police chase that went through parts of Kentucky and West Virginia.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT the chase started in the Kimper area of Pike County around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

We’re told the chase ended up in Mingo County, West Virginia where deputies in the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office were able to stop and arrest the driver. We’re also told the vehicle was recovered.

We do not have any other info about the driver or what charges they may be facing.

