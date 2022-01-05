Advertisement

Kentucky State Police academy deadline extended to Jan. 31

61 recruits are attending the Kentucky State Police Academy. (Source: KSP)
61 recruits are attending the Kentucky State Police Academy. (Source: KSP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - People interested in becoming a Kentucky State Police trooper will have additional time to apply to attend the next academy cadet class.

Governor Andy Beshear and the state police announced Tuesday that the deadline has been extended to Jan. 31.

Recruitment branch commander Sgt. Michael Murriell said recent events including last month’s deadly tornadoes affected recruitment efforts and led to the extension.

Those who meet qualifications will attend a 24-week training session at the state police academy.

Applications are available at the state police website.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
Kentucky 321 is closed for the next couple of weeks as crews work to remove the rocks that...
Prestonsburg road closed for weeks following massive rockslide
What’s happening in Frankfort? Here’s a list of prefiled bills that could affect you
Gov. Andy Beshear announces record high one-day COVID case count
Gary McCoy
Long-time Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

Latest News

Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for our...
One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains
Breathitt County road down to one lane due to break in pavement
Baptist Health Corbin evidence was showing that their treatment option of the monoclonal IV...
Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic closes due to lack of effect on omicron variant