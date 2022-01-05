Kentucky State Police academy deadline extended to Jan. 31

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - People interested in becoming a Kentucky State Police trooper will have additional time to apply to attend the next academy cadet class.

Governor Andy Beshear and the state police announced Tuesday that the deadline has been extended to Jan. 31.

Recruitment branch commander Sgt. Michael Murriell said recent events including last month’s deadly tornadoes affected recruitment efforts and led to the extension.

Those who meet qualifications will attend a 24-week training session at the state police academy.

Applications are available at the state police website.

