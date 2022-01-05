Kentucky National Guard sending about 200 soldiers to Kosovo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard is sending about 200 soldiers to Kosovo for a year to provide security.

The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry is deploying this week.

Guard officials said units from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna will make up Task Force Mountain Warrior to provide security operations throughout the region.

The units will be led by Lt. Col. Jason Mendez and Command Sgt. Major Will Long.

The guard previously announced that members of the 438th Military Police Company out of Murray will also deploy to Kosovo this week.

