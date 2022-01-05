Kentucky lawmakers consider redistricting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering bills to draw new legislative, state supreme court, and congressional district lines.

This is the first time the Republican-led legislature is conducting this constitutionally required act.

Every 10 years, lawmakers have the task of drawing new district boundaries. It means legislators have to consider changes as some areas grow in population and others shrink.

The plans have incumbents on both sides of the political aisle running against each other. It also shows changes with the population in rural areas shrinking and urban areas growing.

A House committee will take up the bill Wednesday, along with a bill to extend the filing deadline to January 25 and a bill with new boundaries for state supreme court seats.

A Senate committee is also taking up redistricting for state senate seats and congressional seats. What stands out with the U.S. House districts is the first district, where Republican James Comer serves. His district, traditionally including portions of western and southwest Kentucky, now includes a large swath of counties along the 127 corridor, all the way up to Franklin County.

If the bill is passed after the vote, it will go to the House and Senate floors and lawmakers hope to get all of this to the governor by the end of the week.

If the governor vetoes the bills, the legislature has enough votes in the Republican Party to override those.

