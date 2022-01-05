Kentucky GOP lawmakers put redistricting on fast track

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders are signaling they want to wrap up redistricting work quickly.

Senate and House redistricting bills introduced Tuesday are scheduled to be reviewed in committees Wednesday.

House GOP leaders unveiled new maps for the chamber’s 100 districts last week.

Senate Republican leaders waited until Tuesday to reveal plans for redrawing boundaries for Kentucky’s six congressional and 38 Senate districts.

GOP leaders hope to send the measures to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear by Saturday.

The once-a-decade task reshapes the maps in response to shifting population trends across Kentucky.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)