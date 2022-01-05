Advertisement

Kentucky breaks COVID case record for third day in a row

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Wednesday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic for the third day in a row.

The Commonwealth reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 895,370.

2,105 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,704 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 394 people remain in the ICU, with 211 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 22.89%.

The Governor also announced 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,284.

117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 216.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
Police chase
KSP: Police chase through parts of two states ends in arrest
Kentucky 321 is closed for the next couple of weeks as crews work to remove the rocks that...
Prestonsburg road closed for weeks following massive rockslide
Seeing an increase in your power bill? Here’s why
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for our...
One more quiet day before winter weather returns to the mountains

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers consider redistricting
Kristian Lowe
Now-former UK housing contractor accused of theft; police say 1,650 students potentially impacted
KMVT file photo
Power crews prep for snow moving into the region
All drivers will likely pay more in car taxes this year.
WKYT Investigates: Rising car taxes