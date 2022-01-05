Kentucky breaks COVID case record for third day in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Wednesday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic for the third day in a row.

The Commonwealth reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 895,370.

2,105 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,704 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 394 people remain in the ICU, with 211 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 22.89%.

The Governor also announced 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,284.

117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 216.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

