Breathitt County road down to one lane due to break in pavement

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - KY-30 in Eastern Breathitt County will be reduced to one lane due to a major break in the pavement.

The road will be reduced at mile point 30.83.

The break is near the Rousseau community, approximately three miles west of KY 542. Signs and barricades are in place, but because of the break’s location in a curve, temporary traffic signals will be installed to control traffic.

Signage will be in place to inform drivers of the signals, which are expected to be in place Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Until the signals are operating, drivers should use caution in this area and yield to oncoming traffic. Once the signals are functional, drivers should obey them.

The signals are expected to remain in place until permanent repairs can be made. That work has not yet been scheduled.

