Bevins Elementary School in Pike County bounces back following flood damage

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bevins Elementary in Sydney was one of the many buildings affected by the heavy rain on Saturday, but thanks to community support, the school and its students have been able to receive help.

On Saturday, Bevins Elementary School Principal Amy Rhodes got a call she never expected to receive.

“I was just really devastated because I thought, we’ve never had water get around the school,” said Rhodes.

Water was surrounding Bevins Elementary.

“I just kind of wanted to cry because we’ve already been having such an emotional, rough year, past couple of years, with COVID and getting the kids back in the building and I thought, oh, is this gonna set us back even more?” she said.

Once the water subsided the following day, maintenance and construction crews from the district stepped in to help, but the flood left many students and their families needing extra assistance.

“We just have so many people in the community that don’t have water at that time,” added Rhodes.

That’s when several members of Connection Church in Pike County reached out and offered to collect and donate water for those in need.

“After talking with her and finding the best way to meet the need, you know that we knew supplies were, definitely something with water and things of that nature,” said Dusty Stanley, Next Steps Director with Connection Church. “It feels really good to help people in our community and meet those needs because its really what the church is supposed to be.”

When damages are assessed, the church will also be helping to support a family impacted by the flood.

“You know you have your blood family, and then I say you have your work family, and then you have your church family,” added Rhodes, “and I know I can count on any of those three equally the same to be there to help.”

Connection Church is still accepting water and monetary donations for Bevins Elementary. To donate, you can message Connection Church’s Facebook page or call them at (606) 437-2600.

To donate to Bevins Elementary Family Resource Center, call the school at (606) 353-7078.

