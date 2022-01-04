Weekend flooding cleanup continues in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Community members and county crews continued to clean up after weekend flooding on Tuesday.

”Friday night, you know, when the rain just kept pouring wave after wave,” said Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble.

The county got more than three inches of rain on Saturday.

”When my phone started ringing Saturday morning, before daylight, it was one call after another,” he said, “Then I knew we were in terrible shape.”

Roads and pipes were washed away.

”I’m needing like 6, 6-foot pipes right now to get people in and out of the holler,” he added.

County officials declared a state of emergency after floods swept through.

”The Judge has to be the one to declare it, and my DES put it together Saturday day,” he said. “Monday morning, when I first came in, we went ahead and signed it and sent it to Frankfort.”

”This here was just a flash flood and it did get into some homes,” he said. “I know of a church over at Joe Little Fork.”

Judge-executives in Lee, Wolfe and Perry counties also offered help.

”That’s just how neighbors are in Kentucky, they reached out to me and just warms my heart knowing they are willing to help.”

