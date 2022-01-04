‘This is a recovery effort’: Pike County community fights winter weather during flood clean-up

SIDNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As several communities across the region work to clean up after the weekend floodwaters, Pike County officials are hoping to get help for those in need.

Emergency management officials are working to survey the areas impacted, expecting more than 100 homes have seen damage in the Sidney, Belfry, and Johns Creek areas of the county.

“It’s just hard to overcome that and prayers go out to the families. But Pike County government’s main focus is to get the damage assessed, to work with state emergency management officials,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “And hopefully we’re gonna qualify for individual assistance that will allow FEMA to come in and help families.”

But, with the snow and winter weather added to the mix, emergency management workers say the weight of the work is only increasing as crews and neighbors clear the mud and decide what they can salvage.

“Slow clean-up, because most of the water’s off in several areas and they’ve got to have it to clean up with. And these freezing temperatures don’t help matters any,” said Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett.

Some places were hit hard, like the Big Creek Fire Department and the community center.

“Several of the trucks were damaged; they lost some turnout gear. So, now this is a recovery effort. And it’s going to be much more difficult for the families and the folks who are affected, because of the weather,” said Jones.

Jones said he hopes those can be relocated soon- as well as the Blackberry Fire Department, which was hit by floodwaters in August. He is also in contact with state officials who are aware of the impacts of the weekend storm.

“They’re still in the process of assessing the damage and it’s going to take a few days to get that done,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking. We encourage anyone that has time and can: If you know somebody that’s been affected by this, try to reach out and hep them. We’re going to do everything we can at the government level to get assistance here.”

Sidney Missionary Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the fire station, only saw damage under the building to the HVAC system and more, since the water did not make it inside. But the fear of worse was present as the church youth group held its New Year’s Eve lock-in during the time of the storm.

Pastor Zeke Stepp said he was with the youth group, ready to make breakfast, when they noticed the creek rising. He asked the kids to stay inside to wait for the levels to drop before they tried to venture home on the bus.

“And in 20 minutes, the water was on the church. So, it happened quick,” he said. “So, we decided to evacuate the kids out the back, which was the most shallow part.”

He said the storms and destruction are a lot to weather, but people are stepping up and standing in to help those in need. He said a neighbor named Joe let the kids stay in his garage, providing water, blankets, and more, as they waited out the water.

“People around here are strong. They’ll rebound. To my knowledge, nobody’s lost their life in this. Things can be replaced,” he said.

He said the area was blessed not to see more destruction and he is hopeful that the community will rise from the muck.

“We trust God here. We know God will provide and He always has,” said Stepp. “You’ll see a lot of family and friends that are chipping in and helping. And, that’s just… we’ll make it.”

