Sunny and warmer today, more snow chances on the way later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the temperatures will finally head in the right direction today, don’t get used to it. Winter is just getting started.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cold and frosty morning across the mountains, so give yourself plenty of time to get those cars warmed up as many of you head back to work and school. Sunny skies later will push highs into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Tonight, look for clouds to slowly increase overnight. Depending on how fast that increase happens, we could either be in the mid to upper 30s for lows or low to mid-30s. I think we see a slower increase, which would allow us to drop a little bit faster.

Extended Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the story on Wednesday, but a southwest wind will still push our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. That wind will start to shift on Wednesday night to the northwest, pushing our temperatures down into the upper 20s.

Thursday looks ... interesting. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-30s as the cold air continues to crank into the region. Snow showers will move in, but the models are conflicted on when that will happen. I think it happens earlier in the day, which would allow for more accumulation. Snowfall amounts, which I will not get into yet because there is still plenty of time and more model runs to get through, look pretty consistent, at least so far. We’ll see if that trend holds true for another day or so. Thursday night will be bitter cold with lows dropping into the teens with snow cover.

We wrap up the first full week of January with clearing skies after some morning clouds on Friday. Even with some late-day sunshine, I don’t think we make it out of the 20s with lows back into the teens Friday night.

Stay tuned!

