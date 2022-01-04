SKCTC offering new EMT training class to help with shortages

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the pandemic continues, more and more jobs in healthcare are seeing shortages.

Harlan County Judge Executive, Dan Mosley, recently addressed the emergency personnel shortage in Harlan County at a fiscal court meeting.

”Here with response times we’ve seen difficulty sometimes with response times because of shortage of personnel,” Mosley said.

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a new EMT training program beginning on January 13 in hopes of boosting enrollment.

”This is a need in our community right now and it’s a really good time for us to pull together and just help each other,” Erica Farmer Miller from SKCTC said.

The program is 12 weeks and those that take the class will earn six credit hours. It will be offered on the Harlan, Whitesburg, and Middlesboro campus.

If you are interested in enrolling, you can call Erica Farmer Miller at (606) 248-2180, (606) 273-8099, or E-mail: EFarmer0003@KCTCS.edu.

To learn more about the program you can visit here.

