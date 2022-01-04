Advertisement

Sen. Reggie Thomas tests positive for virus on first day of legislative session

Senator Reggie Thomas
Senator Reggie Thomas(Kentucky General Assembly)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky lawmakers officially started the 2022 legislative session Tuesday, they were down one in the Senate, after Democrat Reggie Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

“This really hit me like a ton of bricks. This came out of left field,” Thomas said.

Senator Thomas said had it not been for a test he took right before the Senate gaveled in, he wouldn’t even had known he had the virus.

“I felt fine. Had a good night’s sleep. Slept very well,” Thomas said.

He’s quarantining at home and won’t be able to fully participate in the first week of the session, which will likely focus on redistricting before getting to other pre-filed bills. A list of them center around the pandemic.

Bill request 65 would ban employers from forcing workers to disclose their COVID vaccine status, bill request 386 would ban vaccine requirements for college students, except in medical fields, and bill request 491 exempts schools and churches from vaccine and mask requirements.

A mask requirement is in effect at the Capitol, however our cameras caught many without one. Just as Kentucky records breaking case totals.

“We are in the peak of our infections and yet here, there seems to be no concern for other people’s safety,” Rep. Mary Lou Marzian said.

Senator Thomas is encouraging all lawmakers to get tested, to keep everyone healthy during session.

“It’s shameful that we had to politicize this very horrendous disease. It’s killed hundreds of thousands of people, infected millions, millions of Americans. And yet we’re still butting heads whether this is real or not,” Thomas said.

There have been no reports of any other lawmakers testing positive. As of now, Gov. Andy Beshear is planning to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address in person Wednesday evening.

