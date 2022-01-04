Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces highest COVID-19 positivity rate to date as cases continue to escalate
(Johnson County Schools)
Johnson County Schools implementing ‘test-to-stay’ program
A rockslide has closed both lanes of KY-321 in Floyd County
Massive rockslide causes KY-321 to be closed for “several days”

Latest News

A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
City of Hazard saw job growth, new businesses in 2021
Gary McCoy
Long-time Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy dies
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds