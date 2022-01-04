Advertisement

Magoffin County hires John DeRossett as new head football coach

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets have a new man at the helm of their football program.

MCHS announced Tuesday morning that longtime Prestonsburg head coach John DeRossett has been hired to become the new Magoffin County head football coach.

DeRossett coached Prestonsburg for 22 seasons between 1996 and 2017, leading the Blackcats to playoff appearances every season and a championship game appearance in 2001.

He spent the 2021 season as an assistant at Cabell Midland in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces highest COVID-19 positivity rate to date as cases continue to escalate
(Johnson County Schools)
Johnson County Schools implementing ‘test-to-stay’ program
A rockslide has closed both lanes of KY-321 in Floyd County
Massive rockslide causes KY-321 to be closed for “several days”

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Monday night in Kentucky
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 after week five
Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball...
AP Women’s Poll: Kentucky falls from Top 20
TyTy Washington named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
TyTy Washington Jr. named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for third time