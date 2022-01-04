Magoffin County hires John DeRossett as new head football coach

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets have a new man at the helm of their football program.

MCHS announced Tuesday morning that longtime Prestonsburg head coach John DeRossett has been hired to become the new Magoffin County head football coach.

MCHS is excited to announce the hiring of our new football coach, John DeRossett! Coach DeRossett brings over 30 years of experience at both the high school and college level.



Magoffin County High School could not be more pleased to have him at the helm of our football program! pic.twitter.com/9mGTeYjnnW — Magoffin County HS (@MCHSstuff) January 4, 2022

DeRossett coached Prestonsburg for 22 seasons between 1996 and 2017, leading the Blackcats to playoff appearances every season and a championship game appearance in 2001.

Dad would be happy !!! I am blessed today to lead the Magoffin Co. High School Football Program !!! Go HORNETS 🐝 🔥🏈🔥🏈!! pic.twitter.com/AaCR0IizGp — John B. DeRossett (@b_derossett) January 4, 2022

He spent the 2021 season as an assistant at Cabell Midland in West Virginia.

