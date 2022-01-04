Magoffin County hires John DeRossett as new head football coach
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets have a new man at the helm of their football program.
MCHS announced Tuesday morning that longtime Prestonsburg head coach John DeRossett has been hired to become the new Magoffin County head football coach.
DeRossett coached Prestonsburg for 22 seasons between 1996 and 2017, leading the Blackcats to playoff appearances every season and a championship game appearance in 2001.
He spent the 2021 season as an assistant at Cabell Midland in West Virginia.
