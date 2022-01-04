Long-time Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a long-time deputy on Sunday.

Gary Steven “Butch” McCoy, 70, served the community as a deputy for more than 32 years. He was also once a heavy equipment operator.

McCoy was known as a “people person” and friends say he always had a kind word and a smile for everyone.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at the Belfry High School Auditorium on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.

