Long-time Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

Gary McCoy
Gary McCoy(Hatfield Funeral Chapel)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to a long-time deputy on Sunday.

Gary Steven “Butch” McCoy, 70, served the community as a deputy for more than 32 years. He was also once a heavy equipment operator.

McCoy was known as a “people person” and friends say he always had a kind word and a smile for everyone.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at the Belfry High School Auditorium on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.

