Kentucky legislature back in session

By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers were back in Frankfort on Tuesday as the 2022 session of the General Assembly kicks off.

They will consider legislation that will include new boundary lines for their own districts and for those in Congress.

Lawmakers could vote on those plans Wednesday, through an extra voting day on Saturday.

After that, it’s likely that the focus will turn to the state budget, and this year, unlike previous years, state leaders say they have a really good handle on their finances and even a hefty rainy day fund.

They will also discuss how to spend the extra money in the coming months.

While there is a Republican majority, Democrats say they believe there’s a lot both sides can agree on.

Hundreds of bills have been profiled.

They deal with everything from bills making it easier for some to vote, banning churches and some businesses closing in states of emergency, making the torture of a dog or a cat a felony, to making vaccine requirements illegal.

Lawmakers can amend the calendar but must adjourn and have a budget passed by April 14.

