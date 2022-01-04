Governor: Kentucky breaks records for new jobs, projects

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said that Kentucky broke records for investment and job creation in 2021.

Last year, 264 private-sector projects committed to invest more than $11.2 billion and create more than 18,100 full-time jobs.

Wages have increased as well.

Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage for projects statewide in 2021 was $24 before benefits, a 9.4% increase over 2020 and the second highest mark of the past seven years.

