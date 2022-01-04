Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces record high one-day COVID case count

(WAFB)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Tuesday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Commonwealth reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 885,673.

1,399 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,646 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 393 people remain in the ICU, with 246 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 21.74%.

The Governor also announced 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,255.

116 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 193.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rockslide has closed both lanes of KY-321 in Floyd County
Massive rockslide causes KY-321 to be closed for “several days”
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces highest COVID-19 positivity rate to date as cases continue to escalate
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Martin County Judge-Executive dies at 57
Cara Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg
Police: Williamsburg woman attempted to smuggle drugs into detention center
(Johnson County Schools)
Johnson County Schools implementing ‘test-to-stay’ program

Latest News

Kentucky legislature back in session
Weekend flooding cleanup continues in Breathitt County
Weekend flooding cleanup continues in Breathitt County
Missing Perry County family
KSP looking for missing Perry County family
City of Hazard saw job growth, new businesses in 2021