Gov. Andy Beshear announces record high one-day COVID case count

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the state’s Tuesday COVID-19 report, Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases and the highest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Commonwealth reported 6,915 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 885,673.

1,399 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,646 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 393 people remain in the ICU, with 246 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 21.74%.

The Governor also announced 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,255.

116 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Jefferson County leads the state with an incidence rate of 193.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

