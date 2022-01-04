Advertisement

Dispatch: rockslide blocks part of KY-321 in Floyd County

A rockslide has closed both lanes of KY-321 in Floyd County
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A rockslide has closed part of a busy roadway in Floyd County, according to Floyd County Dispatch.

Officials tell WYMT that KY-321, just north of the National Guard Armory, is closed in both directions due to an active rockslide.

Both lanes of the highway are blocked and officials say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

As of roughly 10:00 p.m. Monday, police and fire are actively on scene waiting for officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

