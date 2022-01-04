Advertisement

City of Hazard saw job growth, new businesses in 2021

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard saw major growth in 2021.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said 16 businesses opened downtown.

Those businesses created 47 new jobs.

She added 11 of those businesses fall into categories the city is recruiting like restaurants, retail, arts, etc.

The city purchased the Grand Hotel in 2021. Richards said the cleanup will begin “any day.”

Richards said the city hosted North Fork Music Fest and Oktoberfest. Both events doubled their 2019 attendance.

She said no tax dollars were spent on those events, because they 100% paid for themselves.

The Hollon and Collins building was purchased, which the city will use to build ground-floor retail space.

“I could just go on and on about all the reasons 2021 was fantastic for Downtown, but instead, I will just say thank you to everyone who has been a part of this, and let’s do even more in 2022,” said Richards.

