Brief break continues before more wintry weather possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a gorgeous day today and we have one more nice day on the way for tomorrow before another opportunity for wintry weather visits the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet conditions continue through the remainder of our Tuesday evening, with a few clouds trying to scoot into the region during the overnight hours. That will keep lows from dropping too low, along with southwesterly winds. Lows will stay relatively mild, in the middle to upper 30s.

A dry day on Wednesday expected for the midweek with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. We will continue to see slightly warmer than normal temperatures ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with southwesterly winds. Clouds become more abundant during the overnight as our system begins to work into the area. Even so, we’ll see temperatures start to fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s.

Thursday and Beyond

The possibility continues to present itself for more snow chances heading into Thursday. We’ll likely see things begin on Thursday afternoon as rain before a cold front sweeps through the region, and with moisture still abundant, we’ll likely see rain turn to snow. We’re still honing in on totals, but it would not shock me to see a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the area. Stay tuned for that. Temperatures plummet from a high near 50° early on Thursday before falling into the upper teens for Thursday night!

Depending on snow cover, even though we’ll see some sunshine on Friday, temperatures will struggle back to near 30°. We’ll continue to clear out as lows fall back into the lower 20s for Friday night. Things start to moderate a bit with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, allowing temperatures to get back into the middle 40s, another system bringing rain showers to the region looks to move in for Sunday, with highs in the low to middle 50s. Cold weather move back in for Monday into the beginning of next week with highs back in the 30s.

