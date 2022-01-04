Advertisement

Boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Monday night in Kentucky

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball in the mountains and beyond tips off in 2022.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Augusta 60, St. Patrick 50

Breckinridge Co. 75, John Hardin 43

Central Hardin 55, Barren Co. 46

Estill Co. 55, Model 44

Glasgow 35, Logan Co. 34

Lewis Co. 49, Raceland 34

Lex. Sayre def. Frankfort Christian, forfeit

Owensboro 28, Grayson Co. 22

Simon Kenton 67, Scott 33

Trigg Co. 66, Dawson Springs 33

All Class A Classic

3rd Region

Edmonson Co. 46, McLean Co. 43

Owensboro Catholic 64, Whitesville Trinity 32

13th Region

Middlesboro 67, Williamsburg 35

Class 2A Sectional Tournament

Adair Co. 58, Russell Co. 52

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bath Co. 77, Robertson County 76

Casey Co. 61, Berea 37

Central Hardin 62, Barren Co. 57

Franklin Co. 76, Thomas Nelson 45

Frederick Douglass 71, Lex. Tates Creek 44

Graves Co. 64, Murray 63, OT

Highlands 87, Cov. Holy Cross 72

Holmes 43, Bishop Brossart 39

South Warren 92, Cumberland Co. 48

All Class A Classic

8th Region

Eminence 56, Carroll Co. 54

Gallatin Co. 59, Williamstown 48

Owen Co. 72, Trimble Co. 45

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

