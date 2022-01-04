Boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Monday night in Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball in the mountains and beyond tips off in 2022.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Augusta 60, St. Patrick 50
Breckinridge Co. 75, John Hardin 43
Central Hardin 55, Barren Co. 46
Estill Co. 55, Model 44
Glasgow 35, Logan Co. 34
Lewis Co. 49, Raceland 34
Lex. Sayre def. Frankfort Christian, forfeit
Owensboro 28, Grayson Co. 22
Simon Kenton 67, Scott 33
Trigg Co. 66, Dawson Springs 33
All Class A Classic
3rd Region
Edmonson Co. 46, McLean Co. 43
Owensboro Catholic 64, Whitesville Trinity 32
13th Region
Middlesboro 67, Williamsburg 35
Class 2A Sectional Tournament
Adair Co. 58, Russell Co. 52
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bath Co. 77, Robertson County 76
Casey Co. 61, Berea 37
Central Hardin 62, Barren Co. 57
Franklin Co. 76, Thomas Nelson 45
Frederick Douglass 71, Lex. Tates Creek 44
Graves Co. 64, Murray 63, OT
Highlands 87, Cov. Holy Cross 72
Holmes 43, Bishop Brossart 39
South Warren 92, Cumberland Co. 48
All Class A Classic
8th Region
Eminence 56, Carroll Co. 54
Gallatin Co. 59, Williamstown 48
Owen Co. 72, Trimble Co. 45
